Bangladesh: Muslim mob assaults Hindu teacher, forces him to resign from school where he taught for 35 years

On Wednesday (16th April), a Hindu teacher named Kanti Lal Acharya was forced to resign from his position in Sitakunda in Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

Acharya was the acting Head teacher of the Bhatiari Haji Tobarak Ali Chowdhury (TAC) High School. Visuals of the disturbing incident have now surfaced on social media.

The victim’s daughter Bhabna Acharya shared the video on Facebook and wrote, “…You know, we daughters cannot sleep at night after seeing the video of our father being harassed. Just think, he is not just a teacher, he is our father. How would you feel if this happened to your father?”

Many Hindu teachers in #Bangladesh have been forced to resign just for their religious identity.



In Chattogram, a Hindu teacher named Kanti Lal Acharya was threatened and harassed, and despite doing nothing wrong, he was forced to resign. 🇧🇩#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/kSFanNu11u — Tanmoy DS 🇧🇩 🕉️❤️✡️ (@TanmoyDash67198) April 17, 2025

“My father let so many students stay in his home, taught so many students without money and exempted fees of so many others. Now, this is the fate of a teacher today!” she added.

Kanti Lal Acharya taught at the Bhatiari Haji Tobarak Ali Chowdhury (TAC) High School for 35 years.

However, on Wednesday, he was gheraoed by a Muslim mob, assaulted and coerced into resigning as the acting Head teacher of the school.

The radicals involved in the incident belonged to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while some of them were former students of the school.