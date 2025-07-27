Bangladesh: Mohammed Abir and his aides slit throat of Hindu trader, abuse victim with Hinduphobic slur ‘malaun’ after committing murder

On Saturday (26th July) night, a 55-year-old Hindu trader named Bhajan Kumar Guha was brutally murdered in Magura Sadar upazila in Khulna Division of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the killing was carried out by Mohammed Abir and his aides. Bhajan Kumar Guha was returning home from his shop at about 11 pm when he was stopped by the killers.

He was hacked to death and left in a pool of blood. The throat of the victim was slit with a sharp weapon. After discovering the body of Bhajan Kumar Guha, the locals called the police.

In a statement, the OC of Magura Sadar Police Station, Ayub Ali, informed, “Locals informed police after finding the body. We recovered it and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.”

In a video shared by Magura TV, the wife of the victim could be seen breaking down in tears. The police reportedly conducted a raid on Saturday night and detained 35-year-old Mohammed Abir and the weapon used in the killing.

While Mohammed Abir was being taken away by the police, he abused the victim Bhajan Kumar Guha with dehumanising slurs such as ‘malaun.’

He also made derogatory gestures justifying the killing of the Hindu trader.

Since November 2024, Islamists in Bangladesh have been running a campaign called ‘TMD’ (Total Malaun Death) wherein they are advocating the eradication of Sanatan Dharma followers from the country.