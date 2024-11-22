Bangladesh: Muslim mob attacks Hindus to stop them from attending ‘protest rally’ in Rangpur, several injured

On Friday (22nd November), a frenzied Muslim mob attacked Hindus who were en route to the Mahiganj College ground in the Rangpur division of Bangladesh.
The victims wanted to participate in a protest rally organised by the ‘Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jot’, seeking the implementation of 8 demands by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.
When #Hindus went to protest for their rights in Rangpur today, #Bangladesh Jamaat Shibir members stopped them and physically injured innocent Hindus.#SaveBangladeshiHindus #SanctionBangladesh@hrw @UtsavSanduja @karolineleavitt @marcorubio @TulsiGabbard @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ClL7mD9w9t— Tanmoy DS 🇧🇩 🕉️❤️✡️ (@TanmoyDash67198) November 22, 2024
According to local sources, Muslims associated with the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir attacked Hindus, leaving many injured and bloodied.
Muslim groups and police attacked Hindus who had gone to a rally in Rangpur division today to protest the ongoing Hindu persecution and temple vandalism in Bangladesh and to demand eight-point demands to protect the existence of Hindus@UtsavSanduja @BanglaRepublic #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/v1y4BUuRyK— Bangladesh Hindu Genocide (@k36077) November 22, 2024
In visuals that have surfaced on social media, it could be seen that Hindus were stopped from travelling by bus and reaching the protest site.
According to our sources, several buses were attacked. The police and army officials did not take action against the violent Muslim mob during their onslaught on the Hindu community.
Overcoming all the barriers, right now nearly one lac Hindu minorities arrived in #Rangpur.
Today's rally is part of nationwide rallies in support of 8-point demands for the rights and dignity of the Hindu minorities in #Bangladesh.
Despite attempts at intimidation, Hindus turned up for the protest rally to ensure the implementation of the 8 demands
- Speedy trial in cases of atrocities on minorities, adequate compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.
- Enactment of Minority Protection Act.
- Formation of Ministry of Minority Affairs.
- Upgradation of Hindu Welfare Trusts to Hindu Foundations.
- Implementation of the ‘Property Recovery and Preservation Act and Transfer of Entrusted Property Act’ should be properly implemented.
- Construction of places of worship for minorities in every educational institution and allotment of prayer rooms in every hostel
- Modernisation of Board of Sanskrit and Pali Education.
- Mandatory 5 days holiday on Durga Puja.