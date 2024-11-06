‘Hindus facing attack in Bengal, festivals under seige’: Puruliya MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato seeks intervention from Governor

Purulia MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato has written a letter to Bengal Governor Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato underlining the targeted violence against Hindus and attack on Hindu festivals, ‘from Durga Puja to Kali Puja’.

“There have been frequent reports of disruptions, stone-pelting, and physical violence against devotees during these celebrations, which are not just festivals but deeply cherished parts of the Bengali Hindu identity,” Indian Express quoted from the letter.

The BJP MP urged the Governor to use the discretionary powers granted to him under Article 163 of the Indian Constitution and intervene to restore peace in Bengal. He mentioned the numerous attacks on Hindu processions during religious festivals and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He also mentioned the rampant social media posts deliberately targeted against the Hindu community and intended to stoke violence.

In a recent incident in Kolkata’s Rajabazar area, participants in a Kali Puja immersion procession were reportedly assaulted, with the police later dismissing the matter as a ‘parking dispute,’ which only adds to the concerns of neglect and bias by the authorities,” Mahato added.