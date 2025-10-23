In the Bahiyal village of Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, the tradition of Topru-Sakar has existed since before independence. This 150-year-old tradition symbolising brotherhood involved Hindus and Muslims meeting and exchanging sugar and toparu on the first day of the Hindu New Year. Hindus would bring toparu, while Muslims would bring sugar.

However, during Navratri recently, Hindus performing Garba in Bahiyal were attacked with stones by Islamists. The Islamic rioters also targeted Hindu shops and temples. In view of the violent display of Islamist hatred for Hindus, the local Hindus decided to completely stop this tradition on New Year’s Day.

The Hindu community made this decision at a meeting before the New Year. A Hindu leader explained that during the New Year, all Hindus gather at the Ramji Temple to resolve small and large village problems. Annakut offerings are made at the Ramji Temple on that day, and Hindu leaders take the Topra Prasad from it to Muslim neighbourhoods, where Muslim leaders bring sugar.

However, due to the attack on Hindus by Muslims, this one-sided tradition of harmony and brotherhood was decided to be discontinued. The Hindu leader said, “Due to the attack on Navratri, the Hindu community has decided from today that this 150-year-old tradition will be stopped from now on.” He added that despite the fact that sweets have been served for 150 years, Muslims attacked the Hindus.