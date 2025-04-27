West Bengal: Police stop Hindus from raising slogans against Pakistan, burning flag citing ‘sensitive area’, BJP shares video

On Saturday (26th April), BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya shared a video where the West Bengal police were seen stopping Hindus from raising slogans against Pakistan and burning the hostile nation’s flag.

The incident occurred in Ashoknagar in West Bengal. In the video, a police officer was heard saying, “This is a sensitive area. You cannot do these here. This is a sensitive area”

The Hindus gathered at the site and had a heated confrontation with the police. A man, who was present there, said, “Indian police wants to stop burning of Pakistan flag”

Ashoknagar in West Bengal is supposedly a sensitive area. Therefore, raising slogans against Pakistan or burning the Pakistani flag is not allowed there!

This is the directive being enforced by Mamata Banerjee's police. What kind of sensitivity is this? Whose sentiments are they… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 26, 2025

On hearing this, the Hindu man was pushed, shoved and manhandled by a police officer standing adjacent to him.

The Ashoknagar police further disrupted the gathering of Hindus, who had assembled there to display their angst against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The incident was caught on camera. Hindus were seen raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in the face of police aggression.