Hours before Bhool Bhulaiya 3 release, Rajpal Yadav apologises for video against firecrackers, says he wants a happy Diwali for everyone

Comedy actor Rajpal Yadav has issued an apology on Diwali night to apologise for his earlier video that asked people not to burst firecrackers on Diwali. In a fresh video, the comedy actor has stated that it was not his intention to dampen the joy and mood of celebration around Diwali and he apologises for any feelings that have been hurt.

मैं दिल से माफ़ी मांगता हूँ🙏🏻

मेरा मकसद दिवाली की खुशियों को कम करना नहीं था…

दिवाली हमारे लिए खुशियों और रौशनी का पर्व है, और इसे सबके लिए खूबसूरत बनाना ही हमारा असली त्योहार है। आप सबको ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ और प्यार, चलिए मिलकर इस दिवाली को खास बनाते हैं 🪔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OQPgSDyWTP — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) October 31, 2024

“I apologize with all my heart. My intention was not to diminish the joy of Diwali… Diwali is a festival of happiness and lights for us, and making it beautiful for everyone is our real festival. Lots of best wishes and love to all of you, let’s make this Diwali special together”, Yadav posted on X.

On 27 October, Rajpal Yadav shared a video schooling Hindus not to burst firecrackers on Diwali. In the video, Rajpal Yadav claims Diwali can be celebrated without firecrackers. He argued that animals are scared of loud noises; therefore, Hindus should avoid fireworks on Diwali.

The actor’s movie Bhool Bhulaiya 3 with Karthik Aryan, Tripti Dimri, and Vidya Balan was released today.