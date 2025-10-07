‘I was hurt due to the anti-Hindu statements, I don’t regret what I did’: Advocate Rakesh Kishore over trying to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai

71-year-old Supreme Court advocate Rakesh Kishore, who was stopped yesterday when reportedly trying to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai at the Apex Court, has stated that what he did was a ‘reaction’ because he was hurt over certain things.

Rakesh Kishore stated to media, “A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th Sept about restoring the head of an ancient Vishnu idol. The CJI mocked it and asked the petitioner to pray to the idol so it restores its own head. I was very hurt by the statement by the CJI. This was not even the first time. Consistently, the same judge is often seen being sympathetic to other religions. He did not allow the anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani to continue. They blamed Nupur Sharma for ‘trying to instigate violence’. But whenever there is a matter that is about the rights of Hindus, of Sanatan Dharma, the judiciary has been averse to showing similar considerations for Hindus, be it Jallikattu, or the height of Dahi Handi. It has been their norm to humiliate Hindus and disregard their religious sentiments.

#WATCH | Delhi: Suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl an object at CJI BR Gavai, says, "…I was hurt…I was not inebriated, this was my reaction to his action…I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened."



"A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th… pic.twitter.com/6h4S47NxMd — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

It is okay if the CJI did not provide relief to the petitioner in the idol case. But why did he mock his faith? I am not a violent person. I was not drunk or drugged. I am a non-violent, highly qualified person. I don’t have any regrets about what I did. I do not belong to any group. They should think about why a person like me was compelled to take such a step. The judiciary and law enforcement are free to take any action against me as per their judgment.