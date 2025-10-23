A Gau Rakshak known as Prashant alias Sonu Singh was critically injured after he was shot by an alleged cattle smugglers in the Ghatkesar area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the evening of October 22. Three people, including main accused Ibrahim, lured Sonu to the crime scene and then shot him using a country made gun. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, 28-years-old Sonu, a member of a local cow protection group, was called by three to four persons on the pretext of providing information about “transportation of cows.” When Sonu reached the spot in Rampally, he was confronted by three men including Ibrahim, who is a cow trader.

During the heated arguments, Irahim pulled out a country-made weapon and shot Sonu, striking him in the abdomen and causing severe liver damage. After that, the three fled in a car. When locals found the injured man, they informed the police, and the cops rushed him to a local hospital. Later he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad, where he remains in critical condition.

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has confirmed the incident and sand that they have formed special teams to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene. The three accused have been identified and taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances, including any prior disputes between the parties involved in cattle trading.

The shooting has ignited political backlash. BJP leaders have condemned the attack and alleged links between the accused and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), claiming it reflects a broader nexus with cattle smuggling operations under the Congress-led Telangana government. Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP Lok Sabha MP Etala Rajender, and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao visited him in the hospital.

N Ramchander Rao alleged that the attack was carried out by an AIMIM worker and said the bullet is lodged in Prashant’s liver. He said, His condition is serious, and doctors are trying their level best to save him.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: A cow vigilante, Prashant alias Sonu, was shot in Hyderabad. He is admitted to a hospital.



His mother says, "…My son is battling for his life. I will sacrifice 10 more sons for the cow vigilante. I am the daughter-in-law of the Valmiki community.… pic.twitter.com/hEmk7t7b9E — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

Sonu’s mother, from the Valmiki community, spoke emotionally outside the hospital, “My son is battling for his life. I will sacrifice 10 more sons for the cow vigilante. I am the daughter-in-law of the Valmiki community. He called me up and said that he is in Ghatkesar and has been shot. He was brought to the hospital here…It has been 5-6 years since he has been doing this…I demand that the Govt arrest the perpetrator…”