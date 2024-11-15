ICC cancels Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Amidst looming uncertainty over the fate of 2025 Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has directed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to cancel the trophy tour in cities falling into Pakistan occupied Kashmir, an Indian territory under forced occupation of Islamabad.

The decision was undertaken after BCCI raised their objection to the ICC about PCB’s trophy tour that was slated to crisscross cities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Pakistan, get ready! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour begins in Islamabad on November 16 and will also visit picturesque locations such as Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad. Fans can see the trophy Sarfaraz Ahmed famously lifted at The Oval in 2017 during the tour, which runs from November 16 to 24,” the PCB announced on X on Thursday.

Although, the ICC has yet to finalize the Champions Trophy schedule, the trophy was brought to Pakistan on Thursday to kick off the tour. Its arrival comes as the ICC awaits the PCB’s response regarding a proposed hybrid model for hosting the event, following India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.