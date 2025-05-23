In a chilling case of obsession turning fatal, a young woman was brutally murdered with a knife in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Friday, May 23, 2025. The attacker, identified as Iqbal, reportedly slit the throat of his former fiancée, Shehnaz, in her own home before walking into the police station and surrendering.

According to local reports, Iqbal and Shehnaz were engaged a year ago. However, the engagement was called off two months back after Shehnaz’s family discovered troubling behavior from Iqbal. The broken engagement reportedly sent him into a spiral of depression, and he even attempted to elope with Shehnaz—unsuccessfully.

Driven by rage and rejection, Iqbal stormed into Shehnaz’s house in broad daylight, allegedly declaring, “If you won’t be mine, you won’t belong to anyone,” before carrying out the horrific act. At the time of the attack, Shehnaz’s family was away in Tonk and her mother was hospitalized.

Shehnaz’s sister, Zeba, recounted the horror, saying Iqbal brandished a knife and confessed to the murder on the spot.

Police have sent Shehnaz’s body for post-mortem examination and begun interrogating Iqbal, who now faces charges of cold-blooded murder.