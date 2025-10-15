IMF revises India’s growth projections upwards, India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy

The IMF’s 2025 growth projections, released on October 14, 2025, highlight India’s 6.6% GDP growth as the highest among major economies, surpassing China’s 4.8%, driven by robust domestic demand and policy reforms.

The growth projections align with an earlier IMF report on demographic dividends shaping economic trajectories, which stated in 2022 that emerging markets like India and Saudi Arabia (4.0%) benefit from younger demographics.

The IMF projections adjust for lower-than-expected tariff impacts from US trade policies under Trump, as noted in the October 2025 World Economic Outlook.

However, a Reuters analysis warns that a potential U.S.-China trade war escalation could slash global growth by up to 1.8% by 2027, challenging the current 3.2% global forecast.

In the IMF projection, India’s growth forecast for the 2025/26 fiscal year has been cited as 6.6%, a 0.2 percentage point increase from earlier projections, further cementing India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The IMF data highlights India’s GDP growth outpacing other major economies, with China projected at 4.8%, the United States at 2.0%, and advanced economies like Germany and France lagging at 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively. India’s growth is credited to structural reforms and a youthful demographic advantage.

The IMF, however, has lowered India’s growth projection for the subsequent fiscal year to 6.2%, citing possible impact of US tariff hikes and global trade policy changes. Despite the lowering, India will continue to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy, ahead of other major nations.