In the name of witchcraft, Kamruddin killed Ramnath and Puran by feeding them poisoned laddus

Police has solved the mystery of the death of Ramnath and Puran on May 9 in Firozabad, UP. Both the deceased, Ramnath and Puran Singh, died after eating poisonous laddus during a ritual of black magic. Police has arrested Alim Kamruddin in the case.

According to the police, both of the victims ate laddus to get the treasure buried under the ground. It is being told that there was poison in this laddu due to which both of them died. Ram Singh, a relative of the deceased, had accused Alim Kamruddin of instigating both of them to commit suicide. Kamruddin has confessed to his crime.

According to the police, Kamruddin said that he had taken a lot of money from the deceased in the name of black magic. Now, both of the victims were asking for the money. On May 8, Kamruddin called both of them and started doing black magic sitting under a neem tree. He said that after eating laddus under the tree, a jinn will appear who will give them a lot of money. Believing this, both the deceased ate the laddus which led to their death.

The 54-year-old deceased Ramnath was a resident of Gokul village of Makhanpur while Puran Singh lived in Indiranagar. Laddus, lemon and a glass full of water were found near their bodies. A doll was found on a nearby neem tree on which needles were pricked.