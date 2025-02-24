India deployed 22 Pandits to target Pakistani team with ‘Jadu-Tona’ – Pakistani youth’s bizarre conspiracy theory

In past few decades, India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has become totally one-sided with India repeatedly hammering Pakistan barring a couple of occasions. The same was seen again in the ongoing Champions Trophy where India chased down Pakistan’s score of 241 with 7.3 overs to go and with 6 wickets in hand.

While most of the Pakistani public is (rightfully) upset at the approach of their batsmen and the performance of their bowlers, some people had blamed “Indian Pandits” even before the result.

On a channel called ‘Discover Pakistan’, the discussion ahead of the match centered around “22 Pandits” that were apparently deployed by India to change the result of the match. The panelists said that there were 2 Pandits deployed per Pakistan player and this is why India didn’t travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as Pakistan won’t have allowed it within their territory.

The bizarre discussion also mentioned 2011 ODI World Cup Semifinal against India as an example of “Jadu-tona”. They wondered how Pakistan always seems to be doing well but then suddenly collapses against India.

Notably, Pakistan has lost both its opening matches of the Champions Trophy, against New Zealand (without 22 Pandits) and India (with apparently 22 Pandits to target Pakistan players).