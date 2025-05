India eliminates Pakistan Air Force Squadron leader Usman Yousaf in missile strike at Hyderabad airbase

On Saturday (10th April), former Pakistani President Arif Alvi informed that Squadron leader Usman Yousaf had died at the Pakistan Air Force base in Bholari near Hyderabad.

Sqn Leader Usman Yousaf has embraced Shahadat at PAF Airbase اللہ نے اس شہید کو تا قیامت زندگی عطا کی ہے۔ الحمدللہ



میں اور میری پوری قوم شہید عثمان یوسف اور ان کے خاندان کے مشکور رہیں گے۔ واہ بہادر واہ، تو نظروں سے رخصت تو ہوا مگر دلوں میں گھر کر گیا۔ تیرے خون کا بدلا قرض رہا جو… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 10, 2025

It has now surfaced that Yousaf was eliminated in a missile strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Sqn Leader Usman Yousaf has embraced Shahadat at PAF Airbase ( Near Hyderabad )

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

Sqn Leader Usman and his airmen of Pakistan Air Force are our hero. The nation will forever remain indebted to them 💔 Bholari Airbase in Hyderabad hit by Indian missiles. pic.twitter.com/1kltYmApkQ — Nuzhat Nazar (@NuzhatNazar) May 10, 2025

India has struck multiple Pakistani airbases in response to drone and missile attacks by Pakistan. These include 4 major airbases Bholari (Jamshoro), Sargodha, Kamra (Attock), and Shahbaz.

🚨 India Strikes 4 Pakistani Airbases — Pakistan Responds



In response to Pakistan's earlier retaliation, India targeted four major airbases: Bholari (Jamshoro), Sargodha, Kamra (Attock), and Shahbaz. However, Pakistan’s air defense systems successfully intercepted and shot down… — Global Defense Insight (@Defense_Talks) May 10, 2025

