India lashes out at Justin Trudeau after his ‘no hard evidence’ statement, calls out his ‘cavalier behaviour’: Full statement

The Ministry of External Affairs, India, lashed out at Canada PM Justin Trudeau for his cavalier behaviour after she admitted that he had no ‘hard evidence’ when he accused India of killing Khalistani Hardeep Nijjar.

“What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along – Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats. The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone”, said MEA.

Our response to media queries regarding PM of Canada's deposition at the Commission of Inquiry: https://t.co/JI4qE3YK39 pic.twitter.com/1W8mel5DJe — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 16, 2024

The statement comes after in an interview, Trudeau said that they had no proof to pinpoint the killing of Nijjar to India when they had first accused New Delhi of orchestrating the assassination on Canadian soil. “

“They(India) asked us to share the evidence and at that point, it was weak intelligence and not hard evidence,” said Trudeau, confirming that allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing were not backed with proof.