India looking to mitigate US tariffs with help from trusted friends like UAE and Singapore 

India is looking to navigate the complex ramifications of US tariffs on specific Indian exports by using trusted allies like Singapore and the UAE to re-route its products and find alternative export markets.

In a report, Mint has cited government sources saying that India will re-route its textile products via the UAE and seafood products via Singapore, with support from the respective nations, to soften the blow of US tariffs on both industries.

The re-routing push has already started to show results, as per the sources. Singapore has agreed to increase the purchase of Indian farm goods and is showing willingness to open its market for Indian seafood, offering a relief to Indian marine exporters, the Mint report stated.

UAE, on the other hand, is being readied as an alternative market for Indian textiles, an industry badly affected by US tariffs.

US tariffs are expected to cause supply chain disruptions in India’s seafood exports, affecting the exports that touched USD 2.68 billion in the last fiscal year.

Similarly, India’s commerce ministry is working to increase the export of textile goods to the UAE, aiming to take the export values higher than the USD 2.1 billion mark it touched in FY25.

The pressure and exploration of alternative markets is also expected to push forth the much needed trade diversification for India.