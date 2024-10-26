India lose their first Test Series at home since 2012, lose their first ever Test series at home to New Zealand

India, unbeaten at home in Test cricket for over a decade, ate a humble pie when New Zealand took a 2-0 lead against the hosts in the current 3 match Test series after defeating India by 113 runs in the second Test of the ongoing series in Pune. Earlier, New Zealand had won the first Test of the series in Bengaluru by 8 wickets.

This is India’s first defeat in a home Test series since India went down 1-2 to the England side in 2012. This was the longest stretch among current Test teams of remaining unbeaten at home. Notably, this is the first time in history that New Zealand have won a Test series in India.

The win was powered by an incredible performance by left arm spinner Mitchell Santner who ran through Indian batting in both innings of the Pune Test taking 13 wickets in total. While Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra were the stars of the 1st Test win, Santner, who came into the side for the second Test, took over the game and ran through Indian batting in both innings of the second Test.

The third Test of the series will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1, however, the interest in that is only academic now.