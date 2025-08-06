India pauses $3.6B P-8I Poseidon deal after Trump’s tariff blow, weighs strategic retaliation: Report

In a sharp response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian exports (effective August 7, 2025), India has paused its planned purchase of six Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, sources told idrw.org. The $3.6 billion deal, already under stress due to cost inflation, now faces strategic reevaluation, though not outright cancellation.

The Indian Navy, operating 12 P-8Is, had pushed hard for six more to counter China’s growing naval activity in the Indian Ocean. Approved by the U.S. in 2021 for $2.42 billion, the price ballooned 50% amid global supply chain disruptions. The MoD was close to signing off—until the tariff bombshell.

New Delhi sees the tariff, part of Trump’s revived “America First” push, as coercion to buy U.S. arms like the F-35. Officials called the move “shocking” and underscored that defense decisions stem from national security, not pressure.

India’s pause signals deeper recalibration—balancing U.S. ties, indigenous alternatives like DRDO platforms, and fiscal constraints. Boeing’s India footprint may soften the blow, but unless Washington walks back its trade war, this key deal may stay grounded.