The government of India has issued a statement after Donald Trump issued an Executive Order slapping addition tariff of 25% on India for continued purchase of Russian oil. With the earlier announced tariff of 25%, this brings total tariff imposed on products imported by US to India to 50%.

The statement issued by the ministry of external affairs said that the Indian government reiterates that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. The MEA spokesperson said, “We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

The MEA statement added that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.