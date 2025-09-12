India says Foxconn’s operations remain unaffected despite Chinese staff recall

India does not anticipate any major disruption to Foxconn’s local operations despite the iPhone assembler sending back several of its Chinese employees in recent months, a senior government official has clarified.

S. Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and IT, said Foxconn’s India plants have remained largely unaffected. “Although some of the Chinese workers had to leave, operations did not really suffer significantly,” he told reporters in Taipei during a trade show.

Foxconn, which has been operating near Chennai for five years and is now building a second plant near Bengaluru, has managed the transition by relying on local staff and support from Taiwan and the U.S. Bloomberg had earlier reported that hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians were asked to return home.

While the reason for their recall remains unclear, Krishnan stressed that Foxconn’s expansion in India is on track. “Our understanding is that Foxconn remains fully committed to its investments here,” he said.