India set to remove 6% ‘Google Tax’ from April 1, a day before Trump’s retaliatory tariffs hit: Reports

The government of India is mulling the removal of 6% equalisation levy imposed on online advertisements from April 1, as per reports. The decision comes at a time when Trump’s retaliatory tariffs against India are set to hit on April 2 onwards. 

The provision is included in the 59 amendments proposed in the Finance bill 2025. The Bill states that the removal of 6% equalisation levy, commonly known as ‘Google Tax’ in India, will reduce the tax burden on consumers of digital advertising in India.

The cost of advertising on global platforms like Meta, Google etc will get reduced with the removal of the levy. 

The 6% equalisation levy on online advertising came into effect from 2016. The proposed Finance Bill was moved by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

