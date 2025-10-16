In a step towards enhancing India’s indigenous military capabilities, the Indian Air Force on Wednesday (15th October) successfully tested the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The parachute system successfully underwent a combat free-fall jump, executed by the test jumpers of the Indian Air Force, from a height of 32,000 feet to test its efficiency and reliability.

The MCPS is the only currently operational parachute system capable of deployment above 25,000 feet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces and the Industry on the successful demonstration, describing it as a significant milestone for India’s indigenous defence capability. Terming the MCPS as a major step towards self-reliance in the field of aerial delivery systems, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, commended the DRDO team associated with the demonstration.

The MCPS was developed by the DRDO laboratories: Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra and Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru. Its key features include a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones. It is compatible with India’s regional navigation satellite system, ‘NavIC’ (Navigation with Indian Constellation), and is not susceptible to interference/denial of service by outside parties/nations.

With a lesser turnaround time for routine maintenance and repair compared to imported equipment, the MCPS will ensure extended utility and remove dependence on other nations for procurement and service of the equipment, particularly during times of conflict.

Pocurement of Advanced Night Sight for Assault Rifles

In another significant military development, the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (15th October) signed an agreement for the procurement of Advanced Night Sight (Image Intensifier) for 7.62 x 51mm Assault Rifle, along with accessories for the Indian Army. The agreement worth ₹659.47 crore has been signed with the consortium of M/s MKU Ltd (Lead Member) and M/s Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd, both Indian companies.

The Night Sight SIG 716 Assault Rifle will enable the Indian Army personnel to achieve a longer range. The rifle provides an effective range of 500 metres, even under starlit conditions. It is being viewed as a significant improvement over the existing Passive Night Sights (PNS). The procurement, classified as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case with more than 51% Indigenous Content, is a major step towards achieving self-reliance in defence technologies. This will benefit the MSMEs involved in the manufacturing of components and the supply of raw material.