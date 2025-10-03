Friday, October 3, 2025

‘Pakistan should introspect whether it wants to remain on the world map’: Indian Army Chief General issues warning to terror State

On Friday (3rd October), the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan and directed it to end its state-sponsored terrorism.

While addressing jawans in Anupgarh town of Rajasthan, he remarked, “India is well prepared this time. We will not display patience as we did during the time of Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, we will take more drastic steps.”

“It is quite possible that we will make Pakistan introspect on whether it wants to remain on the map of the world,” the Indian Army chief warned.

“The only way Pakistan can survive is by ending its state-sponsored terrorism,” he cautioned.

“You keep all your preparations ready, and if God is willing, you will be able to (show your might). For this, I wish you all the best,” General Upendra Dwivedi encouraged the jawans.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com