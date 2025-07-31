Thursday, July 31, 2025

Indian businessman Gautam Adani eyeing $10 Billion investment in Vietnam to strengthen India’s economic ties with the South East Asian country

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani has indicated that he is open to investing as much as USD 10 billion in Vietnam as the Adani Group looks to accelerate its Asia-focused global expansion.

Earlier, in a post on X, Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani had praised General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam’s reforms and visionary agenda which has enabled the Asian nation to become a leader in many sectors and industries including energy and ports.

The conglomerate, through Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, already has an existing presence in Vietnam. Now the Adani Group, as per the Bloomberg report, is considering an investment of over USD 2 billion in the development of the Lien Chieu port in Da Nang, one of Vietnam’s major coastal cities.

The proposed Vietnam investments align with Adani’s strategy of building world-class infrastructure platforms in key growth markets.

