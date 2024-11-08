Indian cricket team won’t be travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI formally informs PCB

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally communicated to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the Indian cricket team won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy scheduled to take place next year. The BCCI cited security concerns as its reason for not sending the cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Additionally, the BCCI also expressed its desire to organise all India’s matches in a neutral venue, preferably Dubai.

Since the ICC designated Pakistan as the host for the 2025 Champions Trophy, there have been doubts about India’s involvement due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between the neighboring nations. The tournament schedule is anticipated to be released by November 11.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup in a hybrid format after India declined to travel there, with Rohit Sharma’s team playing all their matches in Sri Lanka.