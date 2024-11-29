Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy joint effort seizes 500 kg of crystal meth from fishing vessels, days after Coast Guard caught 5500 kgs of the drug

A joint effort by the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy has seized about 500 kgs of the narcotic drug methamphetamine, known as crystal meth. As per a post by the Indian navy, Naval forces acted on input provided by the Sri Lankan navy and intercepted fishing vessels coming from Sri Lanka to India, seizing around 500kg of methamphetamine.

Narcotics Seizure – Combined Operation b/n #IndianNavy & @srilanka_navy.



Based on information received from #SrilankaNavy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels, the @indiannavy swiftly responded through a coordinated operation to localise &… pic.twitter.com/dkpzNQonTF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 29, 2024

“Based on information received from #SrilankaNavy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels, the Indian Navy swiftly responded through a coordinated operation to localise & intercept the boats. Two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and the Information Fusion Centre for Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), alongwith extensive surveillance undertaken by the Indian Navy’s aerial assets. Both boats were boarded by ship’s team on 24 & 25 Nov 24, leading to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of narcotics (Crystal Meth). The two boats, along with crew and seized narcotics, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action”, a post by the Navy said.

Days ago, the Indian Coast Guard in a record-breaking haul, had seized over 5500 kgs of the same drug from a fishing vessel coming from Myanmar.