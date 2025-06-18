Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Indian Navy commissions INS Arnala, the first ‘Made In India’ Anti Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC)

The Indian Navy is commissioning INS Arnala, India’s first indigenously built anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) at the Naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam today on June 18th. 

INS Arnala was designed and built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited. it was handed over to the Indian Navy on May 8.

CDS Anil Chauhan is the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony today.

INS Arnala will be joining the formidable Eastern Naval Command. It is poised to strengthen India’s coastal surveillance, underwater threat response & littoral ops capabilities. The (ASW-SWC) is armed with cutting-edge weapons & sensors.

GRSE Ltd had called the delivery of INS Arnala to the Indian Navy as a historic achievement, highlighting that Arnala, being indigenously designed and constructed, is a shining example of cutting-edge Naval Technology and a strong endorsement of the Government of India’s Make In India initiative, significantly bolstering the Indian Navy’s coastal defence capabilities.

