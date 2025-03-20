Indian researcher Badar Khan Suri arrested by Homeland Security in USA for ‘spreading Hamas propaganda and antisemitism’

An Indian post-doctoral fellow, Badar Khan Suri, was arrested by masked agents outside his home in Virginia, on Monday night, Politico reported. Badar Khan was studying at the Georgetown University in the US. He was detained by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As per Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Badar Khan was “actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media.” She also said that Badar had close connections with a senior Hamas terrorist.

Notably, following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel in October 2023, many US universities saw protests in support of Hamas terrorists. Badar Khan Suri is likely to be deported by the US authorities now following his arrest.

Earlier, last week, pro-Hamas Indian student Ranjini Srinivasan ‘self-deported’ from the US to Canada after her F-1 visa was cancelled for her acts supporting Hamas.