India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to host Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group meeting and workshop for the first time

India is set to host the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting and workshop for the first time, a significant milestone in the country’s aviation safety initiatives. Organized by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the four-day event will take place from October 28 to 31, 2025, and will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu.

The annual APAC-AIG meeting, typically hosted by one of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) member states in the Asia Pacific region, will bring together approximately 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities across the region, as well as officials from ICAO and other international organizations. This marks the first time India is hosting this prestigious gathering, highlighting its growing role in regional aviation safety.

The event will feature a two-day workshop on October 28 and 29, focusing on critical aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including processes and reporting. The workshop will see participation from AAIB, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and international delegates.

On October 30 and 31, representatives from ICAO member states and AAIB officials will engage in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise, experiences, and information among accident investigation authorities. The goal is to strengthen and develop the investigation capabilities across the Asia Pacific region.

The APAC-AIG meeting and workshop provide a platform for fostering collaboration and improving the quality of accident and incident investigations, ultimately contributing to safer skies in the region. This event underscores India’s commitment to advancing aviation safety standards and its leadership in the global aviation community.