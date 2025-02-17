India’s Got Latent controversy: Another FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, this time in Jaipur

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s troubles don’t seem to be ending any time soon. Following his controversial comments on the India’s Got Latent show, FIRs were registered against him in Guwahati and Mumbai. Now, Jaipur has joined the list as another FIR has been registered against him by Jaipur Police.

The Jai Rajputana Sangh in Jaipur has lodged the FIR in this case. FIR has been registered against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and others.

Ranveer Allahbadia can’t be traced right now, but for the FIR registered in Mumbai, Maharashtra Cyber Unit has summoned Allahbadia on February 24.