India’s LCA Tejas crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed

India’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has crashed at the Dubai Airshow. As per reports, the mishap happened during a flight display on the afternoon of Friday, November 21. The pilot was unable to eject. The Tejas was seen nosediving and then going up in flames.

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media. The Hal-manufactured aircraft has been a popular attraction at the Dubai Air Show, drawing crowds in large numbers.

The Tejas was performing aerobatic manoeuvres at the Dubai Air Show 2025 when the pilot probably lost control of the plane. Videos indicate a sudden nosedive before the crash. Sadly, no visuals of ejection parachute are there, triggering speculations that the pilot might have lost life in the incident.

Later the India Air Force confirmed that the pilot didn’t survive the incident. In a pot on X, the IAF said, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.”

The IAF added that a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

