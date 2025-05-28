IndiGo to become the first airline to start commercial flights from Adani’s Navi Mumbai International Airport

IndiGo, in collaboration with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), announced on Wednesday (28th May) the commencement of commercial flight operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) thus becoming the inaugural airline to operate from the upcoming airport.

#IndiGo will be the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from #NaviMumbaiInternationalAirport with over 18 daily departures (36 ATMs) to over 15 cities from day one pic.twitter.com/d1IXNUlvmX — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) May 28, 2025

The airline will operate 18 daily departures (36 air traffic movements) to over 15 Indian cities from day one. This will be increased to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs) including 14 international flights, by November 2025, and will further be scaled up to over 100 daily departures (200 ATMs) by March 2026. By November 2026, the operations will be increased up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs) including 30 international flights.

“IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA, and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce this. This expansion underscores our dedication to the evolving needs of travellers and the growth of India’s aviation sector. The new flights from the brand-new NMIA will elevate the travel experience of our customers while enjoying affordable, on-time, hassle-free services on our unparalleled network,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said, “Our partnership with IndiGo marks a major milestone in making NMIA a key aviation hub. Together, we are poised to transform travel for millions”.

The NMIA is an international airport being constructed in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The airport, spanning 1,160 hectares, will initially handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. Once the airport is fully developed, it will be able to accomodate 90 million passengers and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo every year. It will be the second airport of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and will serve alongbside the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.