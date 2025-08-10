Indore: Naeem Khan follows a Hindu girl, forcibly hands her his phone number, case registered

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Mohammad Naeem Khan harassed a Hindu girl by following her daily. Naeem tried to pressurise the girl to talk to him. He even gave his mobile number to the girl and forcibly held her hand. The police have registered a police complaint against Naeem.

According to the report of Nai Duniya, the girl has lodged a complaint in Chandan Nagar police station. The girl said that on Thursday (August 07, 2025), Naeem followed the girl for several kilometers. When the girl objected, he forcibly gave his mobile number to the girl. The girl came back home and narrated the whole incident to her family.

The girl shared that the mobile number on True Caller was identified as belonging to a person named Naeem Khan. The girl said that the next day Naeem again followed her and this time he held her hand and insisted on talking. Troubled by this, she lodged a police complaint on Friday (August 08, 2025).

The police have registered a case against Naeem Khan on the complaint of the girl. The police is investigating the matter.