Indore: Police arrest Sheikh Arbaz who pretended to be Ramesh Jaiswal to lure Hindu women, case filed

Police arrested a Muslim man on Tuesday (2nd July) in Lasudiya area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, for luring and sexually exploiting Hindu women by taking on a Hindu identity. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of law.

As per reports, the accused Sheikh Arbaz was caught by members of a Hindu organisation in an apartment with a woman. When the members of the Hindu organisation questioned him, he hid his identity and lied that his name was Ramesh Jaiswal. However, when they checked his identity card, his name was found to be Sheikh Arbaz. Arbaz and the woman were employed in the same call centre.

Videos and photos of several other women were found on a phone and two laptops belonging to Arbaz. He reportedly admitted that he was working for Congress councillor Anwar Qadri, who used to give him funds. Qadri was recently named in financing “Love Jihad” operations and being involved in multiple criminal activities.