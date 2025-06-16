Yet another case of love jihad against Hindu girls by trapping them in love affairs and marrying them has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, this time from Indore. The name of Congress councilor Anwar Qadri alias Anwar Dakait has also come to light in this case. It is being reported that Anwar Qadri had given lakhs of rupees to his two henchmen, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan, to trap Hindu girls, and then later convert them to Islam after marrying them.

Anwar Qadri had apparently given money to both of them and told them to trap Hindu girls by marrying them and then asked them to push them into prostitution. Now the police is investigating this Indore love jihad case. The councilor is currently absconding. Raids are being conducted to search for him.

The police had arrested the accused Sahil and Altaf in the case on Friday, June13. Both have admitted to taking money from the Congress councilor. Sahil admitted that he was given Rs 2 lakh to marry a Hindu girl. At the same time, Altaf also admitted that he too had received Rs 1 lakh. The councilor had promised to give the remaining amount after ‘the work’ was completed. A video of the statements of both is also going viral.

लव जिहाद पर सनसनीखेज खुलासा



– लव जिहाद की फ़ैक्ट्री चलाता है अनवर कादरी

– साहिल शेख़ को दो लाख रुपए दिए

– अल्ताफ़ को एक लाख रुपए दिए



और कहा- हिंदू लड़कियों से शादी करो और धंधा कराओ



In this video, love jihadis Sahil and Altaf also show pictures of some Hindu girls on their phones. They had trapped these girls by creating Hindu IDs on social media. Then they called them for a meeting and sexually exploited them. After this, there was a plan to get married to them and convert them to Islam. The accused said that the Congress councilor had also asked them to force these girls into ‘dhandha’.

The police has registered a case against Congress councilor Anwar Qadri on the basis of the statement of the two accused. After this, when they reached Qadri’s house to arrest him, he could not be found. Now the police is continuously searching for him. The police said that Sahil and Altaf are still being interrogated, and they will be in remand till Monday (June 16).

Bajrang Dal busted the Indore love jihad case by catching the accused red handed

Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan were caught red handed by Bajrang Dal workers when they had gone to meet a Hindu girl in a public place. Bajrang Dal caught Sahil in the Super Corridor area. After this, the girl was sent home and both the accused were beaten up.

The workers handed them over to Banganga police. Sahil works in a car showroom, while Altaf is a painter.

The Bajrang Dal worker revealed that a chat was found open in the mobile phone of one of the accused. In this, he is talking to a Hindu youth and threatening him. The accused says, “I am the girl’s boyfriend and live in Narwal. Do whatever you can. I will make her accept Islam and you will not be able to do anything to me.” When the youth asked the reason, he said, “This is what is written in our religion.”

The accused further said, “Why are you asking all this? You are a man of the organization, I know everything. People from your organization are also connected to me.” After this, when Bajrang Dal searched his phone, they also found photos of Mahakal Darshan with Hindu girls.

The accused used to trap Hindu girls by keeping Hindu names on Instagram. Sahil had created fake IDs in the name of Arjun and Altaf had created fake IDs in the name of Raj. They used these IDs to befriend Hindu girls. Bajrang Dal filed a case against both of them. Police arrested both the accused. At the same time, there is a demand for the immediate arrest of Congress councilor Anwar Qadri who funded this conspiracy.

The case was filed on the complaint of two Hindu women

Police said that two victims had filed a complaint against Sahil and Altaf. On the basis of this, a case was registered against 20-year-old Altaf Khan, resident of Sanwer Road, Banganga, and Sahil Sheikh, resident of Narwal, under rape and other sections of the BNS.

Altaf raped a 19-year-old

The 19-year-old victim reached Banganga police station with her mother and lodged a complaint against Altaf. The girl said that she works in a parlor and Altaf is her neighbor. Being neighbors, normal conversation started between the two.

After a while, Altaf proposed to the girl. He said that he wants to marry her. However, due to Altaf’s actions, the girl distanced herself from him. Seeing this, Altaf entered her house, threatened to kill her and raped her.

A victim asked to wear burqa, taken to a cafe and raped

Another Hindu victim works as a caretaker. The victim has filed the complaint against Sahil Sheikh. The victim said that she started talking to Sahil on Instagram five months ago. He befriended her by telling her that he was a Hindu. On May 12, he called the victim to meet him and took her to his friend’s room on Sanwer Road.

Here, Sahil told the girl that he loves her very much. He also made physical relations with her by promising marriage. The victim did not tell this to anyone for fear of defamation. Then when the truth came out, she distanced herself from Sahil. But on May 30, Sahil again called her to meet him at a cafe in Vijay Nagar and raped her there.

The girl said that when she protested, Sahil lured her with money. Sahil said, “You just convert once, I will give you as much money as you ask for.” The girl said that Sahil also forced her to wear a burqa.