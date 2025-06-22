Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeCrimeIndore: Congress councilor from Indore, Anwar Qadri, who used to pay Muslim youths to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Indore: Congress councilor from Indore, Anwar Qadri, who used to pay Muslim youths to trap Hindu girls and convert them, is a history sheeter, accused in over a dozen crime cases

Anwar Qadri had given lakhs of rupees to his two henchmen, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan, to trap Hindu girls, and then later convert them to Islam after marrying them.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

Congress councilor Anwar Qadri, also known locally as “Anwar Dacoit,” is absconding after he was named in financing “Love Jihad” operations and being involved in multiple criminal activities. Notably, Anwar Qadri had given lakhs of rupees to his two henchmen, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan, to trap Hindu girls, and then later convert them to Islam after marrying them.

Police have previously registered 19 criminal cases against him in cases of attempted murder, robbery, rioting, possession of illegal weapons, and land grabbing. Qadri is now accused of offering money to Muslim boys to lure Hindu girls into relationships, and then converting them.

In 2011, Qadri, along with his brother and another accused, was even convicted and served a one-year sentence for attempt to order. In 2009, he reportedly assaulted a witness in a legal case near Azad Nagar, Indore.

His criminal record dates back to 1996 when he was booked for a robbery case at the Mahakal police station in Ujjain. Since then, he has been commonly referred to as “Anwar Dacoit.” On April 28, 2025, during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, Qadri allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The protest included a large number of Muslim men, women, and children.

Anwar Qadri: Multiple allegations and a police crackdown

In another incident in 2024, Qadri reportedly broke into the home of journalist Javed Khan with a firearm and physically assaulted him, also issuing threats to his family. During the 2022 municipal elections, he was accused of voter intimidation, attempting to cast fake votes, and threatening election officials.

Police have launched multiple raids at his known locations, including his house and his in-laws’ residence. A reward of ₹10,000 has been announced for any information leading to his arrest. His residence remains locked, and he is believed to be absconding with his family.

Senior BJP leader and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that Qadri’s links with the banned organisation SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) and claimed he has illegally occupied several properties in the city.

“Criminals like Qadri will not be spared under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken,” said Vijayvargiya.

Meanwhile, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has written to the divisional commissioner to revoke Qadri’s councilor post. The process to officially end his tenure is reportedly underway. Investigations are also ongoing into Qadri’s alleged role in funding Love Jihad. Authorities say tougher action will follow once the probe is complete. Meanwhile, Karni Sena members held a protest at Rajwada in Indore, where they burned Qadri’s effigy and accused him of threatening Hindu families, funding Love Jihad, and being involved in extortion.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister confesses India has rejected third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi once again rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue in July

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com