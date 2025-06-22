Congress councilor Anwar Qadri, also known locally as “Anwar Dacoit,” is absconding after he was named in financing “Love Jihad” operations and being involved in multiple criminal activities. Notably, Anwar Qadri had given lakhs of rupees to his two henchmen, Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Khan, to trap Hindu girls, and then later convert them to Islam after marrying them.

Police have previously registered 19 criminal cases against him in cases of attempted murder, robbery, rioting, possession of illegal weapons, and land grabbing. Qadri is now accused of offering money to Muslim boys to lure Hindu girls into relationships, and then converting them.

In 2011, Qadri, along with his brother and another accused, was even convicted and served a one-year sentence for attempt to order. In 2009, he reportedly assaulted a witness in a legal case near Azad Nagar, Indore.

His criminal record dates back to 1996 when he was booked for a robbery case at the Mahakal police station in Ujjain. Since then, he has been commonly referred to as “Anwar Dacoit.” On April 28, 2025, during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, Qadri allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The protest included a large number of Muslim men, women, and children.

Anwar Qadri: Multiple allegations and a police crackdown

In another incident in 2024, Qadri reportedly broke into the home of journalist Javed Khan with a firearm and physically assaulted him, also issuing threats to his family. During the 2022 municipal elections, he was accused of voter intimidation, attempting to cast fake votes, and threatening election officials.

Police have launched multiple raids at his known locations, including his house and his in-laws’ residence. A reward of ₹10,000 has been announced for any information leading to his arrest. His residence remains locked, and he is believed to be absconding with his family.

Senior BJP leader and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that Qadri’s links with the banned organisation SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) and claimed he has illegally occupied several properties in the city.

“Criminals like Qadri will not be spared under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken,” said Vijayvargiya.

Meanwhile, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has written to the divisional commissioner to revoke Qadri’s councilor post. The process to officially end his tenure is reportedly underway. Investigations are also ongoing into Qadri’s alleged role in funding Love Jihad. Authorities say tougher action will follow once the probe is complete. Meanwhile, Karni Sena members held a protest at Rajwada in Indore, where they burned Qadri’s effigy and accused him of threatening Hindu families, funding Love Jihad, and being involved in extortion.