In a public display, which happens rarely, US President Donald Trump used the F-word while addressing journalists, clearly agitated as the Iran-Israel ceasefire that he had made the announcement about seemed to crumble. Trump is famous for not following conventions, but using the F-bomb in public stunned many people, given that it’s nearly unprecedented for a sitting US President to utter such a word out in the open.

Trump had announced a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran, bringing an end to what he referred to as the “12-Day War.” But merely hours later, Tehran fired new missile attacks and sirens blared in Tel Aviv. This prompted Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz to issue a “forceful” response.

In the face of questioning from the media, Trump appeared irritated. “There was one rocket fired past the time limit, and now Israel is going off,” he replied. “They’ve got to calm down.” He further added, “They don’t know what the f@*k they’re doing.”