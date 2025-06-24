The “ceasefire” between Israel and Iran, which was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in recent times, is already beginning to show cracks as the two nations continue to exchange blows despite a commitment to halt hostilities. If the ceasefire was celebrated as a diplomatic success only a few hours ago, the situation on the ground is still strained, raising fundamental doubts on how long the peace will endure, if at all.

Iran denies firing new missiles, but strikes kill Israeli civilians

The Iranian military on Tuesday denied firing any new missiles into Israel in the “last few hours.” This came after missiles hit a residential building in Beersheba, a southern Israeli city, and killed at least five individuals. The attack followed immediately after the announcement of the ceasefire and has left the world in doubt regarding Iran’s claim.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had previously tweeted on social media that Iran’s military offensive against Israel had proceeded “until the very last minute at 4 a.m.,” indicating the offensive didn’t cease right after the ceasefire was announced.

US brokered ceasefire: A promising beginning, now in question

The United States-brokered ceasefire was announced by President Trump through an X (formerly Twitter) post at 3:32 a.m. IST. He announced that the ceasefire would be rolled out in phases within the coming 24 hours and that both sides would be expected to be “peaceful” and “respectful.

Trump had praised Iran and Israel for displaying what he referred to as “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” to bring to a close what he had termed the “12-Day War.” However, with the new missile attacks and civilian casualties within hours thereof, the credibility of the ceasefire is now in doubt worldwide.

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.



As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 24, 2025

Trump’s frustration grows as Nobel hopes take a hit

Trump himself has openly complained of being snubbed for the Nobel despite making several peace agreements as president. He frequently refers to his administration’s work in the Abraham Accords as well as North Korea diplomacy as his peace-making achievements.

Celebrated Indian geostrategist Brahma Chellaney commented on the subject, putting up on X that Trump’s latest bombing of Iranian nuclear sites could ironically enhance his opportunities for a Nobel Prize win. Chellaney noted that the award has traditionally gone to leaders who have violent histories, describing it as a “not-for-peace” award in most instances.

He penned, “By bombing Iran, Trump has paradoxically moved closer to his dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. This not-for-peace prize has, after all, gone to several warmongers.”

By bombing Iran, Trump has paradoxically advanced his ambition to win the Nobel Peace Prize. This not-for-peace prize has, after all, been awarded to several warmongers:



• 1906: Theodore Roosevelt — champion of “Big Stick” diplomacy and an aggressive foreign policy, who… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) June 22, 2025

Pakistan nominates Trump for the 2026 Nobel peace prize

Throwing in a shocking twist, the Pakistani government has officially nominated Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. In doing so, Pakistani leaders complimented Trump’s “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.” The action has sparked mixed reactions around the world and will continue to complicate Trump’s peace narrative.

A wider conflict? US-Iran tensions add fuel to the fire

Before the ceasefire, Iran had initiated “Operation Basharat al-Fath,” a retaliatory missile strike on an American military installation in Qatar. This was a response to American weekend airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. America unleashed 75 precision-guided bombs, including bunker busters.

Most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted by Qatar, though at least one struck the base, according to Qatar. The extent of damage is yet to be determined.

What lies ahead?

Even as the ceasefire deal had generated optimism for a halt to spiralling violence, the ground reality indicates that peace remains tenuous. Ongoing strikes, divergent statements, and larger regional tensions all indicate that the situation is still volatile.

For President Trump, the Nobel Peace Prize dream — once in sight — might now be escaping his grasp as violence comes to dominate over diplomacy. The world stands watch in suspense as two old enemies draw nearer and nearer to yet another possible outbreak.