Iran strikes US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and UAE, missiles detected over Dubai and Abu Dhabi as conflict widens

Iran expanded its retaliatory campaign late Saturday, striking at US military facilities across the Gulf while missile activity and interceptions were also reported over major urban centres, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The escalation follows the earlier US–Israel strikes on Iranian targets and marks one of the most geographically dispersed confrontations in recent West Asian history.

Bahrain: Fifth Fleet headquarters targeted

Iran launched missiles toward the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, home to the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Bahraini officials confirmed that a missile strike targeted the vicinity of the facility in Manama.

The Fifth Fleet is central to US naval operations in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters, making it a high-value symbolic and operational target.

Qatar: Al Udeid Air Base under fire

Tehran also targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the region.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry stated that its Patriot air defence systems successfully intercepted at least one incoming Iranian missile over its territory. Explosions heard in the sky were consistent with aerial interceptions. No immediate casualties were reported.

UAE: Al Dhafra struck; Dubai and Abu Dhabi shaken

Iranian missiles were also directed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, a key US Air Force installation near Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the military target, explosions were heard across parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Witnesses in Abu Dhabi reported multiple loud booms in rapid succession, with vibrations felt in residential areas near the Corniche. Air defence systems were activated, and Emirati authorities confirmed interceptions of incoming missiles.

A loud explosion was also reported in Dubai, though officials did not immediately clarify whether it resulted from interception activity or debris.

Earlier, the UAE closed its airspace as a precaution amid the escalating missile exchanges.

Kuwait: Sirens near US Army Central facilities

In Kuwait, residents reported air raid sirens and explosions in areas hosting US Army Central infrastructure. While no confirmed direct hit has been publicly detailed, Kuwait engaged defensive protocols and subsequently shut its airspace temporarily.

Gulf airspace closures and widening the theatre

Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates all temporarily closed their airspace, citing deteriorating regional security conditions. The closures followed the US-led strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on American bases.

By targeting US military assets in Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, while missile activity reverberated over Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Iran has transformed the confrontation into a multi-state regional crisis.

What began as a US–Israel strike on Iranian infrastructure has now evolved into a direct contest between Tehran and Washington across the Gulf’s strategic military grid, placing commercial hubs and civilian populations within the shadow of missile defence systems