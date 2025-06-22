Iran’s parliament approves decision to close Strait of Hormuz after US airstrikes

Iran’s national parliament on Sunday approved the closure of Strait of Hormuz, as a retaliatory step after US bombed its three nuclear facilities. This comes after IRGC Navy Commander Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri had announced that the “The Strait of Hormuz will be closed within a few hours.”

However, as per reports, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council must make the final decision on the matter. Blocking the strait will have far reaching impact on global economy, as over 20% of world’s oil move through this route.

While the National Security Council is yet to take a decision, lawmaker and Revolutionary Guards Commander Esmail Kosari said that doing so is on the agenda and “will be done whenever necessary.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow channel between Iran and the Omani Musandam Peninsula, and connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. However, as explained earlier, blocking the strait is not easy, as it is a relatively wide marine route. It is around 30 miles wide at the narrowest point, and Iran does not have exclusive authority on it. The Southern part of the route comes under Oman’s control. Any military action to block Strait of Hormuz will invite resistance. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is stationed in Bahrain and maintains a permanent presence in the region. Furthermore, there are multiple global powers other than the US that routinely patrol these waters to ensure smooth passage of vessels.