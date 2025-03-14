ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) leader Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, known as Abu Khadija, has been killed by a joint Iraq-US operation. This was announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday.

Iraqi security forces, together with U.S.-led coalition fighting the terror group ISIS, killed Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, “considered one of the most dangerous terrorist in Iraq and the world,” PM Sudani said.

The PM posted on X, “The Iraqis continue their remarkable victories against the forces of darkness and terrorism. The heroes of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, with support and coordination from the Joint Operations Command and the International Coalition forces, successfully eliminated the terrorist Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i, known as (Abu Khadija). He held the so-called position of (Deputy Caliph), in addition to serving as the so-called Wali of Iraq and Syria, head of the Authorized Committee, and overseer of external operations offices. He was considered one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world. We congratulate Iraq, the Iraqi people, and all peace-loving nations on this significant security achievement.”

The Iraqis continue their remarkable victories against the forces of darkness and terrorism. The heroes of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, with support and coordination from the Joint Operations Command and the International Coalition forces, successfully eliminated the… — محمد شياع السوداني (@mohamedshia) March 14, 2025

Abu Khadija is a top ISIS leader and was considered one of probable candidates to lead the Islamist terror group. He was the Deputy Caliph of the group, along with holding the positions of Wali of Iraq and Syria, head of the Authorized Committee, and overseer of external operations offices.

His death represents a significant blow to ISIS’s operations in the middle east. Once the most feared terror group, ISIS has lost several top leaders in the recent years, including its former chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.