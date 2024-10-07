A video of fugitive Islamist hate preacher Zakir Naik losing his temper over a Pashtun girl during an event in Pakistan has been going viral on the internet. In the video, the Pashtun girl talks about social evils such as paedophilia ailing her society, which she asserted was religiously Islamic. Naik flies into a rage, alleging that the girl’s question is contradictory since a society can either be Islamic or practice paedophilia.

Zakir Naik, the most famous Muslim scholar in South Asia, gaslights a Pashtun girl when she questions the collapse of society caused by religious extremism.



“In my community, which is rooted in Islamic traditions, women only leave their homes when necessary, and men never miss prayers. They also attend Friday sermons, and everyone’s behaviour is shaped by religious principles. So, what, in your view, explains the rise of drug addiction, paedophilia, and adultery?” the woman asked

She further pressed, “Why is our society collapsing, and why don’t religious scholars openly condemn these issues, particularly paedophilia?” But Zakir Naik responded by ridiculing her. He remarked, “You claim that Islamic women don’t go out unless necessary. Well, I too don’t leave my house without need. Men should do the same.”

He added, “You say your society is Islamic, yet it has paedophiles. That’s contradictory. There can’t be paedophilia in a truly Islamic environment. Either your first statement is incorrect, or the second is. No Islamic text endorses paedophilia. You should rather say your society only perceives itself as Islamic—then I’ll understand.”