Israel–US drop bombs on Khamenei’s residence, satellite images reveal scene of devastation

The situation in the Middle East has spiralled out of control. Israel and the United States have jointly launched “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran. A massive strike was reportedly carried out on the secure compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran.

Satellite images taken by Airbus appear to show that Khamenei’s luxurious residence has been reduced to rubble, with thick plumes of black smoke rising from the site. However, claims suggest that Khamenei managed to leave the compound just before the attack and is currently believed to be hiding in a secret bunker.

Satellite images reveal the scale of destruction

Satellite photographs released by The New York Times have stunned the world. The area in Tehran that Iran had long described as “impenetrable” now appears to be in ruins. The images show that buildings housing Khamenei’s office and residence have been completely flattened.

Israel and the United States are said to have carried out pinpoint strikes targeting not only the main compound but also secret escape routes allegedly used by Iranian leaders. US President Donald Trump described the assault as a major military campaign and called on the Iranian armed forces to lay down their weapons.

Attempt to eliminate the top Iranian leadership

According to a Reuters report, the primary objective of the joint operation was to eliminate Iran’s top leadership. Not only was Khamenei reportedly targeted, but Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was also said to be in the crosshairs. While both are believed to have survived the attack, reports indicate that several senior commanders and high-ranking officials of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) were killed in the bombardment.

Trump has warned that the operation is ongoing and stated that if Iranian forces do not surrender, they will face “certain death.”