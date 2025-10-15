Ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, issued a warning to miscreants. He said that jail awaits those thinking of disrupting peace during the festival.

“If anyone tries to disrupt the joy and enthusiasm of this festival, the bars of the jail will be waiting for them; no matter who they are, they will be put behind bars without delay,” CM Yogi said.

Addressing beneficiaries and officials at a programme to distribute free LPG cylinders, the CM further said, “Festivals and celebrations should be observed in a peaceful and harmonious manner. Over the last eight years, all festivals of every community in Uttar Pradesh have been celebrated peacefully… This is no longer a government that bows down to rioters…”

Yogi Adityanath warned that any act of anarchy or communal provocation would invite punishment “so severe that future generations will remember it.”

He urged everyone to celebrate Diwali in joyous and peaceful manner. The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying that there is no longer a government in Uttar Pradesh that bows down to rioters.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "If anyone tries to disrupt the joy and enthusiasm of this festival, the bars of the jail will be waiting for them; no matter who they are, they will be put behind bars without delay. Festivals and celebrations… pic.twitter.com/dk77K2ncmU — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

“Festivals and celebrations should be observed in a peaceful and harmonious manner. In the last 8 years, all the festivals of every community in Uttar Pradesh have been celebrated peacefully… This is no longer a government that bows down to rioters…” CM Yogi said while speaking at an event in Lucknow.