No relief for dyslexic Hindu student who was forced to convert to Islam and intimidated to wear Hijab at Jamia Milia Islamia

A differently-abled (Divyang) Hindu student, who was forced to convert to Islam and intimidated to wear hijab at the Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), has received no help from the minority institution.

In a tweet on Saturday (7th December), journalist Subhi Vishwakarma of the Organiser informed, “No respite for victims who face abuse and threats to convert to Islam at Jamia Millia Islamia”

“No case or complaint changes the will of the administration at Jamia, who are focused solely on Dawah activities!” she added.

No respite for victims who face abuse and threats to convert to Islam at Jamia Millia Islamia:



On October 26, I reported a case where a Divyang student was forced to wear a Hijab by the administration, with the claim that "Wearing a Hijab will bring noor to your face." She was… pic.twitter.com/4CFcbTCN5w — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) December 7, 2024

The Hindu woman has now filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, which has now directed the administration of Jamia Milia Islamia to file a response within a week’s time.

Previously, the varsity’s counsel sent the Hindu woman a legal notice on 26th October and told the victim to retract her complaint. He alleged that the claims of the woman were ‘false’ and ‘groundless.’

The Hindu student was also threatened with a defamation lawsuit for failing to comply.