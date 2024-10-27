A differently-abled (Divyang) Hindu student, studying at the Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), has filed a complaint with the Delhi police on 19th October this year.

The victim narrated how she was forced to convert to Islam, wear a Hijab and renounce her Hindu faith at the central government-funded institute.

According to a report by Organiser, the female student is pursuing a journalism course at JMI and has been subjected to harassment since July 2023.

.#Exclusive: "Those who don't wear hijab get raped… wearing Hijab will bring 'Noor'"



This was told by staff and students at Jamia Millia Islamia University to a Divyang Hindu student who complained about harassment and abuse. From day one, she has been pressured to convert to… pic.twitter.com/asHLCdjs6b — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) October 26, 2024

The victim, who suffers from dyslexia, has reportedly been told by Muslim students to wear hijab to avoid being raped and preserve ‘noor’. “Don’t you remember the Kolkata rape case? Those who refuse to wear the hijab face the same fate,” she was told at the varsity.

In her police complaint, the Hindu woman stated that one Ibnay Saud had circulated her phone number in Jamia Nagar. “Since then, perverted calls have become a constant intrusion, stripping away my privacy and leaving me exposed,” she added.

The victim began receiving inappropriate calls. She was constantly mocked for her Hindu beliefs and was forced to renounce her Faith and convert to Islam.

“A steady stream of derogatory comments about Hinduism and the Ram Mandir became routine. It soon became clear that these incidents were part of a larger effort to belittle me based on my faith,” the victim recounted.

Screengrab of the police complaint as accessed by Organiser

In August 2023, two Muslim men named Danish Iqbal and Mir Kasim spread rumours to isolate the victim socially. The duo reportedly detained her and other students for an academic year.

The victim accused the varsity of sabotaging her academic progress and not making special accommodations after one exam clashed with a pre-scheduled viva. She informed that her attendance was omitted from the attendance sheet despite meeting the requirement.

“Letters citing noncompliance were sent to my home, even though I had met the attendance criteria,” the Hindu student said, adding that she was forced to pay an illegal fee.

Ibnay Saud, who had reportedly circulated her number in public, began stalking her from July 26 onwards this year. “He would appear suddenly in the canteen, near the old studio, or on his bike outside the premises, creating a terrifying atmosphere,” the victim said.

Following her repeated complaints, the victim was summoned to the Proctor’s Office and asked to withdraw her complaints. According to the Organiser, Jamia Milia Islamia officials also contacted her family and tried to intimidate them.

On 12th October this year, the Hindu student was told to wear a Hijab and follow Islamic practices to avoid severe consequences. Forced by circumstances, she filed a complaint with the Delhi police.

“The harassment was not limited to psychological manipulation. It included sexual intimidation, relentless remarks meant to degrade my beliefs, and attempts to destroy my identity as a Hindu woman. The impact on my mental and emotional health has been profound,” she said.

Jamia Milia Islamia’s counsel sent her a legal notice on Saturday (26th October) and told the victim to retract her complaint, which he alleged were ‘false’ and ‘groundless.’ The Hindu student was also threatened with a defamation lawsuit for failing to comply.