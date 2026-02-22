Security forces neutralised three terrorists in an anti-terror operation in the remote forested region of Chatroo in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, officials confirmed. The terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight as part of Operation Trashi-I, which was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and internal sources.

The encounter started around 10:30 am in the general area of Passerkut within the Chatroo belt, when joint teams from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation based on specific intelligence inputs. The inputs indicated the presence of two Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

An intense exchange of fire ensued after security forces established contact with the terrorists who were hiding in a nomadic hut. Earlier officials had stated that one terrorist was killed, while the operation continued in the snow-bound terrain to neutralise any remaining terrorists and clear the area. Later, the army confirmed that two terrorists have been killed in the operation. As per reports, the terrorist killed earlier is a top commander of JeM.

Indian Army said that weapons and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles, have been recovered.

After the second terrorist was killed, Army’s WhiteKnight Corps wrote on X, “Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under Operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area. Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF Delta #WhiteKnightCorps, in close coordination with

@JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11:00 AM in challenging terrain. Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, troops dominated the encounter site wherein 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗻𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱. 𝗪𝗮𝗿-𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 including 02 x AK-47 rifles have also been recovered. Troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, alongwith @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, in a joint operation, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Passerkut, #Kishtwar. Firefight is on. Troops have cordoned off the area.”

#𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗢𝗽𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶-𝗜 | #𝗧𝘄𝗼𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱



𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗗 | 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜-𝗜



Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 22, 2026

WhiteKnight Corps added, “The hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary.”

Later in the day, the Corps announced that a third terrorist had been eliminated. They added that the mortal remains and weapons of the third terrorist also has been recovered.

The Chatroo forest belt has seen heightened militant activity in recent weeks, with nearly half a dozen gunfights reported last month alone. Those earlier clashes resulted in the death of one soldier and one terrorist.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, with reinforcements deployed to prevent any escape attempts by any other remaining terrorists. No casualties among security personnel have been reported.