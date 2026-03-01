On 1st March, protests broke out across parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh after Iranian state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israel–US joint airstrikes. The incident has triggered strong political reactions from local leaders, and his supporters have come out on the streets to protest against the strikes on Iran.

#WATCH | Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir: Shia Muslims take to the streets in Pattan to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been killed in Israeli and US strikes pic.twitter.com/JOM9G1wBFS — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Men and women from the Shia community took to the streets in Srinagar, Sonawari and Bandipora. They carried pictures of Khamenei and raised slogans in solidarity with Iran. In Baramulla, a female protester declared that Shias were “not scared of martyrdom” and stood with “Rehbar Khamenei”. The Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association issued a statement mourning what it termed the “martyrdom of Khamenei’s family members” and expressed prayers for Iran and its people.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Shia Muslims in Srinagar stage a demonstration at Lal Chowk against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been killed in Israeli and US strikes pic.twitter.com/1FaFSbvKiK — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Shia Community Leader Syed Samar Kazmi said, “This is not the first time we have lost a leader, but we will not forget the death of our beloved leader. We will convey to our generations how America and Israel killed our leader by deception… A part of Muslims has always been on the path of the beloved leader and always said that we will always raise our voice for the oppressed… He was killed only because he raised his voice for the killings in Palestine while the world was silent…”



#WATCH | Ramban, J&K | On killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Shia Community Leader Syed Samar Kazmi says, "This is not the first time we have lost a leader, but we will not forget the death of our beloved leader. We will convey to our generations how America… pic.twitter.com/AENhHOMESY — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the strikes. She called them an act of aggression and described Iran as a defining voice of the Muslim world. She asserted that no missile could break its sovereignty and prayed for divine protection and guidance for Khamenei. Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the attack a dangerous escalation and claimed that the lack of international accountability had emboldened Israel.

#WATCH | Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Shia Muslims in Budgam stage a demonstration against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been killed in Israeli and US strikes pic.twitter.com/NuyNcyp6WT — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Similar protests broke in Lucknow. Muslims from the Shia community took to the streets, raising slogans in his support and condemning the two countries.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Shia Muslims take to the streets in Lucknow to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been killed in Israeli and US strikes pic.twitter.com/CupcvHASaT — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Shia religious leaders call for mourning

The demonstration gathered momentum following a protest call by Shia religious leaders. Visuals from Lucknow showed women crying and beating their chests as crowds shouted “Khamenei Zindabad” and “Down with America and Israel”. The protest remained concentrated in Shia dominated localities, drawing significant participation.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | On killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a protestor says, "They (US) kept deceiving with talks and threatened about war, but our leader did not get afraid and did not bow… If one Khamenei is killed, a thousand Khameneis will rise and… https://t.co/nn9suO356l pic.twitter.com/sal9lpef48 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board announced a three-day mourning period. Its general secretary, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, said black flags would be put up outside homes and people would wear black clothes as a mark of grief. He added that religious gatherings would be organised in Khamenei’s name over the coming days. He said, “It is very unfortunate… The world thinks that by killing Khamenei, Iran will be finished… America and Israel will get a befitting reply from Iran. Today, large scale protests and demonstrations will be carried out at Lucknow’s Imambara at 8.30 PM… All India Shia Personal Law Board have announced a mourning period of 3 days when we all will wear black clothes and put up black flags at our houses…”

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | On killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas says, "It is very unfortunate… The world thinks that by killing Khamenei, Iran will be finished… America and Israel will get a befitting reply from Iran. Today,… pic.twitter.com/l89aNyDF6Y — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad said, “…These are all cowards who martyred a leader who always helped the oppressed… Trump and Netanyahu have signed their own death warrants. Allah will punish them. We have announced three days of mourning, and people should close their shops and businesses, but we should not pressure anyone… It is a great loss to humanity… We will hold a candlelight march tonight at 8 pm.”

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | On Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad says, "…These are all cowards who martyred a leader who always helped the oppressed… Trump and Netanyahu have signed their… pic.twitter.com/jifCdTBl8v — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Security arrangements were tightened in parts of the city as authorities monitored the situation.

Iranian state television confirmed Khamenei’s death hours after US President Donald Trump announced the killing of the 86-year-old cleric. Tehran declared 40 days of mourning, while Iran’s National Security Council warned of a major uprising in response.