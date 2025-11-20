The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a raid on the Jammu office of the prominent English-language newspaper Kashmir Times on Thursday morning, as part of an investigation into allegations that the newspaper has been promoting anti-national activities. A case has been registered against the newspaper for “glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country.”

According to official sources, a team from the SIA arrived at the newspaper’s premises in Jammu early in the day and carried out extensive searches across various sections of the office. Investigators thoroughly examined documents, computers, and digital devices, seizing materials believed to be relevant to the case.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the newspaper and its promoters, including Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, under Section 13 of the UAPA for indulging in anti-national activities and spreading disaffection against the country. As per reports, Anuradha Bhasin is set to be questioned by the SIA over her links, activities, and alleged role in the propaganda network.

Authorities described the raid as part of broader anti-terror operations. Promoters of the newspaper are expected to be summoned for questioning in the coming days.

This is not the first time the newspaper founded by Ved Bhasin and currently edited by his daughter Anuradha Bhasin is under the scanner of authorities. Its Srinagar office was raided and sealed for some time in 2020. The newspaper stopped its print edition a few years ago, and has been running only a digital edition.

The SIA, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s specialised wing for investigating terrorism-related cases, has not yet released an official statement detailing the specific charges or evidence. Similarly, Kashmir Times also have not issued a response to the searches.